Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Invests $57,000 in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 310 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 140.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 26.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1,358.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.11.

SPSC opened at $141.22 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.59 and a 12-month high of $218.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 0.88.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. As a group, analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total transaction of $420,660.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,270,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,608,100.72. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 9,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $1,813,176.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,776.20. The trade was a 30.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,695 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,086 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

