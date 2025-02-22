Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 200 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abel Hall LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SNY stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average is $52.52. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $58.97.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.