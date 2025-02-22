Centricity Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 41 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Mizuho raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,303.41 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $947.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,350.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,253.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,201.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 44.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. The trade was a 52.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total transaction of $326,410.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,001.07. This trade represents a 20.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,201 shares of company stock worth $2,840,852 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.