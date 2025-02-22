Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Position Trimmed by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

ABNB opened at $146.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.12. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $68,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 185,414 shares in the company, valued at $25,218,158.14. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.32, for a total value of $18,498,523.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,885,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,487,848.96. The trade was a 0.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,950,540 shares of company stock valued at $275,598,944 in the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

