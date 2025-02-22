Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 9,478 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.19% of Bel Fuse worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BELFB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $86.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.82 and a 200-day moving average of $77.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.74 and a 52 week high of $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.10). Bel Fuse had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BELFB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bel Fuse from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Francis Berry sold 1,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,246.90. The trade was a 11.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

