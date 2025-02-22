Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New $2.23 Million Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,012 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of SEA by 213.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 4,663.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SEA Stock Down 3.1 %

SEA stock opened at $128.70 on Friday. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $139.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 858.00 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Dbs Bank upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.21.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

