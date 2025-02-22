Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) is Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 11.0% of Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $21,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11,619.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 19,954,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 19,784,005 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9,594.1% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 953,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 944,060 shares in the last quarter. Ridgeline Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,663,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 512,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,853,000 after purchasing an additional 197,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 416,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,347,000 after purchasing an additional 180,271 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

AVUS opened at $98.98 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.29 and a 200-day moving average of $96.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

