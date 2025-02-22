Indivior (LON:INDV) Shares Down 20.6% – Here’s Why

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 20.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 548.71 ($6.93) and last traded at GBX 689.44 ($8.71). Approximately 2,685,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 731,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 868 ($10.97).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.74) price objective on shares of Indivior in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -170.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -570.87, a P/E/G ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 920.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 850.81.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

