ING Groep NV Sells 1,146 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,245,000 after acquiring an additional 178,407 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 23,627.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,580,000 after acquiring an additional 169,878 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 822,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,704,000 after acquiring an additional 166,262 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,904,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 148,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,259,000 after buying an additional 90,370 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX opened at $199.13 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $265.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Argus upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $295.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on L3Harris Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total transaction of $394,465.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,765.12. The trade was a 17.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,757 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.