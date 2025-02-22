Element Wealth LLC Acquires 77,010 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 198.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,010 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Element Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Element Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

SCHM stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

