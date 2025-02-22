Wealth Alliance Trims Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wealth Alliance cut its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 887.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $176.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.88. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.46 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 108.60%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.