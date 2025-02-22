Prentice Wealth Management LLC Has $485,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $726.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total value of $48,136,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,378,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,595,351.10. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 4,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.62, for a total value of $2,938,012.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,010 shares in the company, valued at $18,414,736.20. This represents a 13.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,014 shares of company stock valued at $188,992,187. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 2.4 %

INTU opened at $565.47 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $557.29 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $612.23 and its 200 day moving average is $628.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

