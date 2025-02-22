Wealth Management Nebraska Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 735,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,097,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 5.3% of Wealth Management Nebraska’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wealth Management Nebraska owned approximately 0.28% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elser Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 13,350.8% during the 4th quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 985,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,328,000 after purchasing an additional 978,212 shares during the period. Triune Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,645,000. Timonier Family Office LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,032,000. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,518,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,155,000 after buying an additional 367,566 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,591,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average of $41.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $44.61.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.