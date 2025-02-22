FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.800-8.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on FTI Consulting from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

FCN opened at $164.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.00 and a 200-day moving average of $206.78. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $161.24 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.17). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $894.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

