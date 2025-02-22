Employers (NYSE:EIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.18 million. Employers had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.47%.

Employers Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EIG opened at $48.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.38. Employers has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.27.

Employers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on EIG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Employers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Featured Stories

