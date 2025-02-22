Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Releases Earnings Results

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%.

Newmont Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.46. Newmont has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $58.72.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 34.13%.

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $83,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,800. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Harry M. Iv Conger purchased 9,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.15 per share, with a total value of $400,340.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,090.70. The trade was a 189.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,154 shares of company stock worth $1,166,843. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price target for the company. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.37.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

