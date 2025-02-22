Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Issues Earnings Results

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.46, Zacks reports. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion.
Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 5.2 %
Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $362.18 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA has a twelve month low of $242.84 and a twelve month high of $553.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $446.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.22.
Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Comfort Systems USA Company Profile
Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.
