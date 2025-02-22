Callan Capital LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Callan Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VPU. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,003,000. Invst LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,335.1% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 49,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 48,226 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 195,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,072,000 after purchasing an additional 46,299 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $6,153,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 614,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,002,000 after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $173.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.77. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $131.10 and a 1 year high of $180.04.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

