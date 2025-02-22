Audius Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.78 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Audius has a market cap of $126.92 million and $9.78 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can now be bought for about $0.0976 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Audius has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96,398.36 or 0.99828157 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,971.09 or 0.99385683 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,300,367,787 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

