Everdome Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Everdome token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a total market cap of $4.23 million and $292,802.04 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,701,659 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

