Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Price Tops $0.80 on Exchanges

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a total market capitalization of $128.08 million and $40.19 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96,398.36 or 0.99828157 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95,971.09 or 0.99385683 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aerodrome Finance Token Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,512,575,722 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,512,575,721.6376043 with 779,374,247.41411052 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.78346019 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 297 active market(s) with $47,249,891.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

