ICON Trading 1.5% Higher This Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $138.94 million and $3.56 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICON has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.
ICON Profile
ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,062,588,960 coins and its circulating supply is 1,049,969,638 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.
