ICON Trading 1.5% Higher This Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $138.94 million and $3.56 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICON has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,062,588,960 coins and its circulating supply is 1,049,969,638 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,062,523,564.0915375 with 1,049,969,374.8238868 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.13139641 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $3,777,111.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

