Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys 150 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 279.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,636.94. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $367,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,128. This trade represents a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE DG opened at $76.68 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 38.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

