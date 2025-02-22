Greystone Financial Group LLC Acquires 469 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,731 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $765,094,000 after acquiring an additional 33,414 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,779,000 after purchasing an additional 78,384 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Adobe by 33.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,090,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $444.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $193.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.16. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.75 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

