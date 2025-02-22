Greystone Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,805 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.2% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,635 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 34,355 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 4.3% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,648 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of HP by 3.4% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,612 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,002.50. The trade was a 63.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 137,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $4,997,076.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,964.40. This trade represents a 60.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,035 shares of company stock valued at $9,670,068 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Hsbc Global Res cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays raised their target price on HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

HP Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HPQ opened at $34.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.83. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $39.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.28%.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.