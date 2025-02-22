Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.9% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total value of $35,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,716. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total value of $975,191.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,775,792.65. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $337.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 165.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $400.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.50.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

