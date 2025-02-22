Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Boosted by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 47.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.5% in the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 19,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $110.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $486.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $102.88 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

