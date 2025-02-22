Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.42, but opened at $5.80. Veradigm shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 21,068 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veradigm in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Veradigm Stock Down 4.5 %

About Veradigm

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.16.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Stories

