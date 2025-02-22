MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.63 and last traded at $24.63, with a volume of 221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.37.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs Trading Up 7.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion and a PE ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.77.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs Company Profile

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NRGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil index. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of U.S. Oil & Gas Companies. NRGD was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

