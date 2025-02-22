Dahring Cusmano LLC Takes $10.58 Million Position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC)

Dahring Cusmano LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 230,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,576,000. Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF comprises about 9.6% of Dahring Cusmano LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dahring Cusmano LLC owned 3.35% of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Socha Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,612,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,648,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,135,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,035,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,259,000.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FFLC opened at $46.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.08. The company has a market cap of $765.85 million, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Profile

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (FFLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed core portfolio of large-cap stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors. FFLC was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is issued by Fidelity.

