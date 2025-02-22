Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 97 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 97.40 ($1.23). 6,859,553 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 3,407,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.30 ($1.25).
Ferrexpo Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £569.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 99.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 73.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
