Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.

NYSE:GDO opened at $11.35 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $13.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

