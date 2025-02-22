Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE:GDO opened at $11.35 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $13.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96.
About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
