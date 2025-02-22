Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 3,275 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Indie Asset Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF accounts for 0.9% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IYH opened at $61.56 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $66.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.39.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.