Advantage Trust Co Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Advantage Trust Co reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI opened at $91.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $81.14 and a 12-month high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.