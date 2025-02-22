Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 11,274 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,274 shares during the quarter. Sirius XM comprises approximately 1.8% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Sirius XM by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $1,541,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sirius XM from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.96.
Sirius XM Price Performance
Sirius XM stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $48.00.
Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Sirius XM Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.85%.
Sirius XM Company Profile
Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
