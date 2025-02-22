Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 11,274 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,274 shares during the quarter. Sirius XM comprises approximately 1.8% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Sirius XM by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $1,541,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sirius XM from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.96.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Sirius XM stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $48.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.85%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.