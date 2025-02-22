Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $199.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.08 million.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $128.60 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $128.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.81 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $4,375,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at $91,834,228.20. This trade represents a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

