Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Issues Earnings Results

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.02 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. Insulet updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Insulet Price Performance

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $282.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.23. Insulet has a 52-week low of $160.19 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective (up from $294.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total value of $252,192.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,129.46. This trade represents a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,240. This represents a 52.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

