Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:SBI)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2025

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBIGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBI opened at $7.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $8.29.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.