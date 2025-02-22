Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:SBI)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBI opened at $7.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $8.29.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.