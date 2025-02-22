Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Raised by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 192.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $23.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

