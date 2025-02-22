WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC cut its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of WESCO International worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International Price Performance

WCC opened at $182.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.04. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.06 and a fifty-two week high of $216.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.01.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.07). WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 3.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WESCO International from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.88.

View Our Latest Report on WESCO International

WESCO International Profile

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.