4,550 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Purchased by PMG Wealth Management Inc.

PMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 0.5% of PMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 70,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV opened at $119.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.50. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.70.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.