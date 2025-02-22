LifeSteps Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,398 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,583,658,000 after buying an additional 1,563,337,456 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,391,000 after acquiring an additional 29,430,979 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,556,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,648,000 after buying an additional 452,814 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,620,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,128,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,061 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $28.01 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

