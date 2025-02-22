Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $3.56 Million Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIPC. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.25. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

About Brookfield Infrastructure

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 119.44%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.