442 Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Bought by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 442 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 537.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $203.83 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.36 and its 200 day moving average is $181.13. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 566.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $1,014,727.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,730 shares in the company, valued at $48,192,733.80. This represents a 2.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 7,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $1,225,644.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 182,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,149,341.76. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,556 shares of company stock worth $6,820,145. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.