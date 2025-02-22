Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 1,827 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 52.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 14,585 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 170,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.7 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $31.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 98.29%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $502,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at $24,048,707.32. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,504,136 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

