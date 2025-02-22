Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Acquired by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 1,116.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,880 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 247,692 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3,738.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth $195,000. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5122 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.