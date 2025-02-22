Bell Bank Takes Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Bell Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4,114.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,452,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323,451 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter worth $259,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 15.8% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 22,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 241.6% during the third quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 32,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 23,240 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of FDL stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $36.19 and a 52-week high of $44.07.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

