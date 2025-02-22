Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Suncoast Equity Management raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 71,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,414,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,613,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,078.15.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.57, for a total transaction of $1,119,336.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,921.94. The trade was a 68.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,373.85, for a total transaction of $8,308,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,760,920.75. The trade was a 7.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,170 shares of company stock worth $27,132,248 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,697.04 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.51. The company has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 77.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,919.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,972.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

