Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Makes New $27,000 Investment in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 49,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 59,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

VRP opened at $24.49 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $24.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.35.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.