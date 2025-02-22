Navellier & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAH opened at $112.27 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $106.69 and a 1-year high of $190.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.46 and a 200 day moving average of $147.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAH. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.91.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

